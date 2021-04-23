Rutland Barracks // Multiple offense
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401514
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 22, 2021, at approximately 1801 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 320 US RT 7S, Hannaford, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, VCOR x3.
ACCUSED: Robert Horick
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 22, 2021, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at Hannaford in Rutland Town.
Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Robert Horick on Randbury Road. It was discovered that Horick has an active trespass notice against him for Hannaford and was found to be violating multiple conditions of release. The Honorable Court imposed conditions of release on Horick and he was cited to appear in court on 4/23/2021 at 12:30.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/23/2021 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.