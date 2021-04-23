Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Multiple offense

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B401514

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy                          

 

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 22, 2021, at approximately 1801 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 320 US RT 7S, Hannaford, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, VCOR x3.

 

ACCUSED: Robert Horick

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 22, 2021, at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at Hannaford in Rutland Town.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Robert Horick on Randbury Road.  It was discovered that Horick has an active trespass notice against him for Hannaford and was found to be violating multiple conditions of release. The Honorable Court imposed conditions of release on Horick and he was cited to appear in court on 4/23/2021 at 12:30.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/23/2021 at 12:30 PM

             

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

