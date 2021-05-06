Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Secret of Universal Knowledge and How to live the "Good Life" on This Tiny Planet

100 Years of Life or Less on This Tiny Planet. How will You Spend It? How Do You Fit Into the Universal All?

NORTH PORT, FLORIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GO ON THE GREATEST ADVENTURE OF YOUR LIFE; A TRIP THROUGH THE YOUR OWN MIND!

It’s a dangerous and exhilarating expedition; You Are pursued by evil false-personalities,
irrational thoughts and MANKIND’S own worst enemy, LACK OF ESSENCE. Travel through
secret thought tunnels and explore regions of the mind, of which Mankind currently has
no knowledge; in order, to successfully complete the Quest of a lifetime, that of obtaining
TRUE “KNOWLEDGE” OF YOUR OWN EXISTENCE.

jimar is your guide

THE JIMARIAN BIBLE” IS YOUR TREASURE MAP

HEALTH, LOVE, ROMANCE, SEX, FINANCIAL SECURITY, POLITICS AND EVERYDAY LIVING
TAKE ON DIFFERENT PSYCHOLOGICAL CONNOTATIONS AND CONSEQUENCES DEPEND-
ING UPON AN INDIVIDUAL’S CHOICE OF RELIGION AND PHILOSOPHY.

Do You Believe in God, Nothing at All or That which is Beyond Your Understanding!

100 YEARS OF LIVING VS AN INFINITY IN TIME & SPACE. WHAT IS YOUR PLACE IN THE
UNIVERSAL ALL

These Many Mysteries of Life and More Are Revealed by Going to: thejimarianbible.com

jimar
QEducational Foundationuest
You just read:

