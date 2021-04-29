Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Go on the Greatest Adventure of Your Life; a Trip Through Your Own Mind.

A Trip Through Your Own Mind Becomes the Adventure of a Lifetime. by What Is Revealed Through Your Currently Hidden Sub-Conscious self.

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GO ON THE GREATEST ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME; A TRIP THROUGH THE HUMAN MIND!

It’s a dangerous and exhilarating expedition; pursued by evil false-personalities, irrational
thoughts and MANKIND’S own worst enemy, LACK OF ESSENCE.

Travel through secret thought tunnels and explore regions of the mind, of which Mankind currently has no knowledge; in order, to successfully complete the Quest of a lifetime, that of obtaining TRUE “KNOWLEDGE” OF HUMAN EXISTENCE. Jimar is the guide.

“THE JIMARIAN BIBLE” IS THE TREASURE MAP. HEALTH, LOVE, ROMANCE, SEX, FINANCIAL
SECURITY, POLITICS AND EVERYDAY LIVING TAKE ON DIFFERENT PSYCHOLOGICAL CON-
NOTATIONS AND CONSEQUENCES DEPENDING UPON AN INDIVIDUAL’S CHOICE OF
RELIGION AND PHILOSOPHY.

100 YEARS OF LIVING VS AN INFINITY IN TIME & SPACE. WHAT IS MANKIND’S PLACE IN THE
UNIVERSAL ALL? WHAT IS YOUR PLACE?

FOR A FREE PDF COPY GO TO thejimarianbible.com

jimar
Quest Educational Foundation
info@questef.org

