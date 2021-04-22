Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,937 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Pike County Murder Guilty Plea

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement following the plea agreement filed in the case of Edward Jake Wagner:

“I am incredibly proud of our team at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation whose dedication, perseverance and expertise lead to today’s plea.

The scope of this crime and subsequent investigation surpasses any other in Ohio’s history. The dedicated men and women of BCI rose to the challenge in the pursuit of justice for the victims — and never gave up. 

BCI’s work spans countless long nights, weeks and years and will continue until all responsible for these crimes are held accountable.

Today's hearing finally brings some degree of closure to the surviving family members, and I pray that they might find peace in the face of this horror."

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Pike County Murder Guilty Plea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.