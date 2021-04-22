Dekker Named Brook Brown Boating Officer of the Year

April 22, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators has named Chris Dekker the 2021 Brook Brown Boating Officer of the Year. Dekker is a conservation officer for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) and is stationed in Rapid City.

“Officer Dekker has worked many hours on the water over the years to enforce South Dakota boating safety laws,” said Joe Keeton, GFP boating law administrator. “He routinely patrols Pactola and Sheridan Lakes, two of the largest and busiest recreation lakes in western South Dakota.”

Keeton noted that being a good boating officer takes dedication, discipline, and sacrifice.

“Officer Dekker is often found patrolling Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons when there is a high volume of people on the lakes,” Keeton added.

About the Award: The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators’ (NASBLA) award is presented annually to the boating law enforcement officer who has made outstanding contributions to the field of boating law enforcement.

The awards program consists of three levels: state, regional and national. State nominees are selected by the state boating law administrator. State nominees continue to regional competition, where they are reviewed, and one winner per region is selected by the three regional awards committees. Regional award winners are submitted to NASBLA’s Awards Committee for review and selection of the national award.

The South Dakota award was renamed to honor a previous recipient and GFP conservation officer, Brook Brown. Brown lost his battle with cancer during the summer of 2012 and was well known for his contributions to the state’s boating enforcement and education efforts.