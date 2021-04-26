Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MILLER ARCHITECTS & BUILDERS BREAKS GROUND ON NASINEC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

Architectural Rendering of the new Nasinec Funeral Home and Crematory in Wells, MN.

Nasinec Funeral Home Rendering

Nasinec Funeral Home and Crematory held their ground breaking on Tuesday, April 13. Miller Architects & Builders is providing design/build serices.

Over 60 years ago, the Heitner family built the current funeral home and chapel because of "faith in the future of Wells, MN"”
WELLS, MINNESOTA, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction has officially started on Nasinec Funeral Home and Crematory in Wells, Minnesota.

The funeral home's name is after Susan and Nate Nasinec, who have been the owners of Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home since January 1, 2008. Sue stated that "Over 60 years ago, the Heitner family built the current funeral home and chapel because of "faith in the future of Wells." With the purpose of "serving the community" in the most efficient and reverent manner." As a continuation of that faith in the community, the Nasinec family follows that same tradition of dedication to service, hoping that this new facility will help them serve families even better.

The new 14,315 square foot funeral home features a 150-person chapel for visitations that can be equally divided for two visitations at one time. A beautiful, window-filled, 150-person luncheon room can be closed off from the rest of the funeral home and rented for non-funeral home-related events. Other amenities include:
• A spacious, light-filled lobby with an electric fireplace
• An attached boutique with a separate exterior entrance
• An exterior patio with fireplace
• Public restrooms
• AFamily restroom
• Arrangement room
• Family lounge.
• Merchandise room.
• Business office.
• Prep room
• Separate dressing room
• A flower delivery room
• Storage
• A four-car garage
• Crematory

The project also includes an attached small two-bedroom apartment for staff.

Miller is providing architectural design and construction services. Nasinec Funeral Home is scheduled for completion in the winter of 2021.

Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com.

