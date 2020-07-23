Miller Architects & Builders Breaks Ground on 2nd Ave Apartments
A new work-force housing development by D.W. Jones Incorporated is officially under construction by Miller Architects & Builders.LONG PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction has officially started on 2nd Ave Apartments in Long Prairie, Minnesota, a new development by D.W. Jones Incorporated.
The new 41,077 square foot mixed-income work-force housing apartment features a 6,660 square foot attached garage with 18 stalls. 2nd Ave is comprised of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry and private patios or balconies.
Amenities include a spacious lobby with mail center and managers office, a roomy and attractive community room with a serving kitchen, and a large outdoor patio with BBQ grills for entertaining. A tot lot for the kids is situated next to the outdoor patio. The exterior is a combination of cultured stone, vertical board and batten, and wood shake style siding.
Miller Architects & Builders is providing construction services. 2nd Ave Apartments is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2021.
Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com.
