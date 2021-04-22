Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
KLS and KHRC Webinar for Kansas Landlords on May 4

Last month, the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation (KHRC) launched the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) program, the largest initiative in the corporation's history.

Funded by the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, KERA provides rent, utility, and internet assistance to Kansas renters and landlords financially impacted by the COVID pandemic.

Read more about the program for renters and landlords here.

KHRC invites landlords across the state to learn more

KHRC will provide an interactive virtual presentation with their team and  partners at Kansas Legal Services.

Participate in an overview of the KERA program, updates on the current application process and timeline, and guidance on the CDC's and state's recently extended eviction moratoriums.

10 - 11:30 a.m. | Tuesday, May 4, 2021﻿

  • Welcome: Ryan Vincent, Executive Director, KHRC
  • KERA Overview: Neil Wray, KERA Landlord Team Manager, KHRC
  • Eviction Updates: Casey Johnson, Assistant Managing Attorney, Kansas Legal Services
  • Open Forum: Kansas landlord partners

JOIN MEETING

Meeting ID: 810 4400 5655 | Passcode: 821772

 

﻿Learn more and apply for the KERA program online.

Questions? Contact KHRC at kera@kshousingcorp.org.

 

Hope to see you on May 4th!

