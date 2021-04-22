Punch list work requires I-75 lane closures in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - I-75 lane closures continue next week in Oakland County. - Lane closures are required for punch list work between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. - Lane closures will be limited in length.

April 22, 2021 -- Lane closures on northbound and southbound I-75 will continue Monday, April 26, through the week for punch list items. Lane closures are needed in limited distances between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. Weather permitting, crews will set up the following restrictions.

- Starting at 7 a.m. and ending by 5 p.m. Monday, April 26, southbound I-75 will have two lanes open from Rochester to 13 Mile roads,

- Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, April 26, and ending by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, northbound I-75 will have one lane open from Livernois to Long Lake roads,

- Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 29, and ending by 5 p.m. Friday, April 30, northbound I-75 will have one lane open from Long Lake to Crooks roads,

- Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, April 30, and ending by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, northbound I-75 will have one lane open from Crooks Road to Coolidge Highway,

- Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, and ending by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, northbound I-75 will have two lanes open from 14 Mile to Maple roads,

- Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, and ending by 5 p.m. Friday, April 30, northbound I-75 will have two lanes open from Maple to Rochester roads.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.