MDC virtual program to focus on native plants for landscaping

JOPLIN, Mo. – Many people are discovering that when it comes to flowers and shrubs around their homes, plants that are native to this region have a number of advantages over exotic species from other parts of the world.

If you’re interested in adding some native beauty to the flowerbeds and gardens around your house, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Top 10 Series: Natives for Landscaping.” This free program, which will be May 5 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss some of the native plants that are popular choices for flower beds and landscaping strategies. He will explain how, in addition to providing habitat needs for insects and other animals, native plants are helpful for homeowners because they require less work to maintain. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177209

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC virtual program to focus on native plants for landscaping

