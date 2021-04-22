PennDOT Marks Completion of Darby Paoli Road Bridge Replacements Project in Radnor Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the reopening of the Darby Paoli Road bridge over Little Darby Creek structure in Radnor Township, Delaware County, following successful replacement. Darby Paoli Road between Brooke Road and Newtown Road had been closed and detoured since August 2020. The reopening marks completion of the entire project which also included the successful replacement of the Darby Paoli Road bridge over Wigwam Run which was reopened in July.

The new span over Little Darby Creek is a single cell 20-foot by 12-foot reinforced box culvert. The new structure over Wigwam Run is a single cell 8-foot by 6-foot reinforced box culvert. Both bridges now carry 12-foot lanes and four-foot shoulders and are adorned with natural stone facing.

This project was driven by the need to replace both bridges that had been rated in fair condition. Originally built circa 1905 and 1935, improvements were needed to enhance the safety and operations of the two bridges because of their age and state of deterioration.

Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc., of Woodstown, NJ is the general contractor on the $2,376,780 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

