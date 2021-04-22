Route 8 Gas Line Replacement Underway in Shaler Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work is underway on Route 8 in Shaler Township, Allegheny County.

Crews from M.O’Herron Company will conduct gas line replacement work on Route 8 between Old Butler Plank Road and East Pennview Avenue. Lane restrictions will occur on southbound Route 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through late May.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Chris Carlisle at 724-398-4543 .

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

