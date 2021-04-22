Route 3039 Nike Site Road Bridge Rehabilitation Begins Monday in Collier Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing rehabilitation work on the Nike Site Road (Route 3039) bridge over Robinson Run and the Panhandle Trail in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 26 weather permitting.

Bridge rehabilitation work begins at approximately 8 a.m. Monday on the Nike Site Road Bridge located between Noblestown Road and Gregg Station Road. The bridge will close to traffic continuously through early September. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Bridge

From Nike Site Road, turn left onto Noblestown Road

Turn left onto Route 978 (Union Avenue)

Turn left onto Thoms Run & Oakdale Road

Follow Thom Run and Oakdale Road back to Nike Site Road

End detour

South of the Bridge

Work on this $3.25 million project includes deck and bearing replacement, structural steel repairs, full painting of the existing superstructure, pier reconstruction and deteriorated concrete repair. A. Merante Contracting is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #