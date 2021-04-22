You Can TRUST Him … When You Appear Invisible to Others, You Can TRUST that God Sees You

You Can TRUST Him contains uplifting stories to help readers reconnect with their faith.

International Bible teacher Joan E. Murray unpacks the complex topic of trust and shares powerful, modern day examples of God’s presence.

There are many of us who struggle with trusting others. One of the reasons for this is that often, the people we trusted to watch over and care for us, failed us.” — Joan E. Murray

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you have difficulty trusting some people? How about God? When our trust in humanity wanes, these feelings can impact our faith.

“There are many of us who struggle with trusting others. One of the reasons for this is that often, the people we trusted to watch over and care for us, failed us,” says international Bible teacher Joan E. Murray. “Their abandonment left deep wounds and scars in our souls. As a result, some of us believe that just like these people, God cannot be trusted.”

In her inspirational new book, You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times, Murray aims to help readers rediscover their confidence in God and reconnect with their faith through uplifting stories of modern day men and women who, in the midst of devastating hardship, chose to trust God.

Woven throughout are explorations of Biblical figures who were unsure they could survive their painful struggles: Hagar, Jeremiah, Caleb, John the Baptist, Mary Magdalene and Leah, to name a few. The result is a powerful juxtaposition of old and new reminders of God’s presence in our lives, and deep truths about God’s love, compassion and care for each of His children.

You Can TRUST Him brings the Bible to life and seeks to help us trust His Word, trust His timing and trust that He will help us navigate through the painful seasons of life.

Author Joan E. Murray is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions. She is an international Bible teacher, pastor, speaker and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has 25 years of experience in management, counseling and in providing help and humanitarian aid to those who are struggling in life.

She serves the veterans in Houston, provides annual back-to-school outreaches and serves as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has traveled the world, sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of vulnerable populations.

Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Destiny TV and on international television networks and in various magazines and newspaper articles. She can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com and weekly on Wilkinsradio.com. You Can TRUST Him is her 16th book.

For more information, please visit www.joanmurrayministries.org, or follow the author on Facebook (Joan Murray or Joan Murray Ministries/Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions); on Instagram (jmmcontactus); and on Twitter (@jmmseedsofhope). You can also visit her YouTube channel, Joan Murray Ministries.