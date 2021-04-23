Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Few Ways To Cool Off This Summer With Some Amazing Cocktails

Orangetini - Orange Martini

Drop the drink bomb

Summer is around the corner and Houston based MyDrinkBomb ™ has artisan hand crafted cocktail drink mixers to cool you off.

My Drink Bombs™ are artisan, handcrafted cocktail drink mixers for adults and healthy and nutritious alternatives to sugar-packed fizzy drinks for children.”
— Chloe di Leo
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know spring and summer call for lots of outdoor time sipping on our favorite drinks. Well we’ve found a way to make everything event easier. These products are so easy to use, just drop your favorite flavor My Drink Bomb ™ into a glass of sparkling water and top it off with your favorite spirit. Yep, That’s it!

Summer Sunset Cocktail Drink Bomb ™ Martini is just one of the cocktails to help wet your whistle. Sit back and relax to the taste of summer with fresh orange zest and citrus notes. Drop the natural orange drink bomb into your favorite bubbly for an instant mimosa or orangetini anytime!

• 1 Drink Bomb ™
• 3 oz Sparking Water
• 1 oz Compari
• 2 oz Prosecco
• Garnish & Cheers!

With a health and wellness line called Fit Bombs coming out this summer—which includes CBD and detox options — My Drink Bomb ™ is set to explode onto the health & fitness beverage and spirits market in a major way.

