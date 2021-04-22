Representative Ellzey, as Joint-Author, Passes Navarro College Nursing Bill Unanimously out of the Texas House

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake

04/22/2021

AUSTIN - House Bill 885, authored by Representative Jake Ellzey (Midlothian) and Representative Cody Harris (Palestine), passed unanimously out of the Texas House of Representatives. HB 885 allows Navarro College to offer a baccalaureate degree program in nursing. With community support, Navarro College has worked with legislative and local leaders for the past several years to make a push for this important degree program.

Rep. Ellzey started, "Navarro College offering a baccalaureate nursing degree will have a tremendous impact on House District 10 and the surrounding area providing an affordable pathway to a bachelor's degree in nursing. I look forward to working with Senator Birdwell to get it through the Senate and on to the Governor's desk." Rep. Ellzey concluded, "I'm grateful to Representative Harris for his tireless work to pass this critical measure out of the House unanimously."

Having more highly educated nurses to serve the seven hospitals currently serviced by Navarro College will elevate the current standard of health care in our communities. Those persons receiving their baccalaureate in nursing will have opportunities for career growth in this area and beyond.

HB 885 now needs passage by the Texas Senate.

