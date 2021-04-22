Just In Fun Party in Santa Monica Celebrate Human Day with Good Food in the Hood
Did you celebrate Earth Day, today? Then, come celebrate your humanity tomorrow....and Party for Good! #kickassforgood #celebratehumanday #wepartyforgood www.CelebrateHumanDay.com
Land a Kickass Tech Job+Party for Good #landtechjob #travel2party #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Refer friends for tech jobs, make a difference locally, and enjoy good food in the hood delivered home #goodfoodinthehood #refertechfriend #enjoyrewards www.GoodFoodintheHood.com
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring foodie party in Santa Monica for tech professionals, soccer moms, and any decent human being who loves life.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Good Food in the Hood' to Celebrate Human Day in Santa Monica on Friday 04/23/21. Our main event is 'The Happy Sushi Hour' perfect for tech professionals, soccer moms, and any decent human being who loves life.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Did you celebrate Earth Day, Today? Then, come celebrate your humanity tomorrow & Party for Good!"
How to Attend the Party and Enjoy Rewards
Connect with Carlos on LinkedIn and RSVP (limited space available to adhere to social distancing).
About
Talented technical professionals entrust Recruiting for Good to represent them for great jobs. We have a reputation for taking care of our candidates, and treat them like friends, and human beings. Let Us Help You Land a Tech Job and Party for Good. When you land a job with us; you help Recruiting for Good fund local meaningful programs for kids.
Refer your family and friends for tech jobs, and enjoy sweet reward, www.GoodFoodintheHood.com. When your friends land a job with us; you help Recruiting for Good fund local meaningful programs for kids.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn