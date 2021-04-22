Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,961 in the last 365 days.

Construction Review and Evaluation for a Large Affordable Housing Construction Portfolio RFQQ

The purpose of this Request for Qualifications (RFQQ) is to solicit proposals from firms interested in providing services to the state related to construction review, monitoring and evaluation for projects administered by the Housing Finance Unit (HFU), including but not limited to projects funded through the Housing Trust Fund (HTF), the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF), and the HOME program in accordance with Federal, State and local law and regulations.  HFU provides grants and loans to eligible recipients for the construction or acquisition and rehabilitation of affordable housing across the state to serve households with low-income and special needs. The Department of Commerce (COMMERCE) management has determined these services must be performed to reduce the state’s risk of loss and to assure projects are built to last the length of  commitment  referenced  in  the  HTF’s  contracts. The  purpose of the RFQQ is to solicit qualifications, experience, recommended approach/methodology and fixed cost for these required services. All eligible entities are encouraged to apply.

Download RFQQ No. 2021-01 HFU (PDF)

Responses due: May 21, 2021

You just read:

Construction Review and Evaluation for a Large Affordable Housing Construction Portfolio RFQQ

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.