Retaining Wall Project Continuing on Little Pine Creek Road in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – The retaining wall project will continue next week on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township, Lycoming County. Motorists are advised that there are two locations where work will be performed. The first location is approximately .75 miles north of the intersection of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road. The second location is approximately 2.2 miles north of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road intersection.

On Monday, April 26, the contractor LTT Trucking, LLC, will begin excavation work for temporary road widening at both construction sites. Temporary traffic signals will also be installed at both locations. Motorists can expect a 10-foot wide restriction with single lane conditions for the duration of the project.

LTT Trucking LLC, is the primary contractor for the $1.7 million, project. Work includes the construction of two retaining walls, new asphalt pavement, line painting and guiderails.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for slow or stopped vehicles and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

