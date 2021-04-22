Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dallas Cowboys Name CryoBuilt Official Cryotherapy Partner

CryoBuilt EVEREST Cryo

Inside the EVREST PEAK CryoBuilt Cryo Chamber

New Cryotherapy Partnership Redefines Player Care and Advances Performance and Recovery for the Dallas Cowboys

The same CryoBuilt cryotherapy technology used by the Dallas Cowboys will also be available at several of the team’s Cowboy FIT gym locations throughout Texas.”
— CryoBuilt
DALLAS, TX, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoBuilt, the industry leader in cryotherapy recovery technology, today announced a multiyear partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are leaders in players' health and wellness. The benefits of players’ cryo recovery translates to the team's performance on and off the field, both physically and mentally.

The Cowboys adoption of the latest recovery innovations such as cryotherapy speaks to their commitment to greatness through not only optimizing team and player performance, but also extending the players' careers. The Cowboys will incorporate CryoBuilt’s EVEREST Cryo chambers in their state-of-the-art training facility at the Star in Frisco, TX as well as the Baylor Scott & White research facilities for player training and recovery. Now, players will have unlimited access to the most cutting-edge cryotherapy and recovery technology.

The same CryoBuilt cryotherapy technology used by the Dallas Cowboys will also be available at several of the team’s Cowboy FIT gym locations throughout Texas. Cowboy FIT gyms and clubs are open to the public, allowing fans and residents access and ability to train and recover like the pros.

About CryoBuilt
CryoBuilt is the leading manufacturer of cryotherapy chambers and cold technology systems used for recovery, performance, training, and more. CryoBuilt's technology is used by many professional sports teams and the most elite players and athletes around the country, as well as retail, medspa, and fitness gyms across the United States. CryoBuilt is proud to manufacture the leading cryotherapy systems 100% in the USA. In 2020, CryoBuilt released the new, cutting edge EVEREST Cryo model, allowing more accessibility and personalization of cryotherapy in a fun, safe, and beneficial experience. CryoBuilt Cryo Chambers are 100% electric and do not use any harmful or expensive nitrogen gas, allowing for cryotherapy to be a sustainable way for players, athletes, and individuals to train harder and recover better.

For more information, visit www.cryobuilt.com.

Media Contacts:
CryoBuilt
Emily Parish
800-633-1400
emily@cryobuilt.com
SOURCE CryoBuilt

Emily Parish
CryoBuilt
+1 800-633-1400
emily@cryobuilt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

CryoBuilt Full Body Cryotherapy

Dallas Cowboys Name CryoBuilt Official Cryotherapy Partner

