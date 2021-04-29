May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month – Let's Watch Out For Each Other

Motorcycle safety Awareness Month Logo 2021 Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month campaign poster Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada Logo

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Canada. The Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada (MCC) campaign message for 2021 is “Watch Out For Each Other”.

For the past five years our message to riders and drivers is that motorcycle safety is everyone’s responsibility. For 2021 we encourage all on road and off-road users to Watch Out For Each Other.” — Chris Bourque, MCC Chair