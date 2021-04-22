Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions Receives Consumer Choice Award for Best Business Brokerage in the Greater Toronto Area

This 2021 recognition is the fourth year in a row the company has won the Consumer Choice Award in this category.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Consumer Choice Award (“CCA”) for Best Business Brokerage in the Greater Toronto Area for the fourth time in a row in 2021.

Despite an overall challenging M&A climate in 2020, the entirety of Beacon’s team adapted to working remotely, transitioning, and fully automating its suite of M&A services and processes without skipping a beat. As a result, Beacon successfully completed engagements for businesses with a combined enterprise value of over $100M and raised over $15 million in growth and acquisition capital. 2020 also saw the launch of Beacon’s Real Estate website and focused marketing initiatives that allowed the transaction advisory firm far greater outreach channels to attract and solicit bids from investors internationally. Beacon also announced an expansion of its services to the Pacific Northwest of the United States, making it Beacon’s second major move into the U.S. market, after setting up in Washington, D.C. in 2019.

The award marks a milestone for Beacon as it is direct proof of the company’s dedication to providing a service of exceptional quality and ranking customer satisfaction as paramount. With an international reach and a proven track record across Canada, a U.S. office in Washington, D.C., and affiliate offices across Canada and in South Asia, Beacon has proven its capabilities through 15 years of experience in a vast array of industries have yielded positive results for its clients.

Alex Shteriev, Managing Partner at Beacon, commented, “This has been a difficult year for a lot of our clients, however, the professional M&A advisory and business valuation services we have provided have brought real value, and even in an adverse environment, we have seen a lot of positive economic impact from our work.”

“While we are focused on results for our clients, we have been very successful in understanding that in this ever-changing environment we often have to patiently work with them to build value by properly positioning and even re-positioning their business prior to an exit.”, added M. Will Fischtein, Managing Partner of Beacon.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium-sized businesses. Award winners are the result of an in-depth, consumer evaluation process. The nominees are then vetted to ensure that only the strongest businesses with proven track records and high customer satisfaction rates are shortlisted. Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Top-Ranked Service Providers are identified.

About Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions

Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions is a full-service M&A Advisory firm and business brokerage with head offices in Toronto, Canada, and affiliate offices across Canada, the United States, and strategic partnerships in South Asia and Europe. Beacon has diversified experience across multiple industries including construction & engineering, manufacturing & industrial, distribution and wholesale, professional services, healthcare & life sciences, software & IT, wellness, fitness & lifestyle, real estate, and more. Advisors at Beacon bring over 150 years of combined experience, having completed hundreds of M&A transactions, business valuation, and financing engagements.