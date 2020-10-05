Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions Completes Sale of a Leading Ontario Millwrighting & Custom Fabrication Business

Commencing the exclusive mandate in 2019, Beacon completed the transaction despite adverse economic conditions and realized substantial value for shareholders.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the successful completion of the sell-side mandate of one of the largest independent Ontario based Millwrighting and Custom Fabrication businesses.

Beacon completed the business valuation for the client in the Spring of 2019, and Beacon’s transaction team commenced the sale process in the middle of 2019, with a focus on implementing a succession plan for the shareholders of this growing and successful business.

After confidentially marketing the opportunity and pro-actively reaching out to a number of synergistic and financial buyers, the culmination of this competitive sale process was the solicitation of three strong conditional offers. Subsequently, the Beacon team worked with the sellers on negotiating the best option and reaching an agreement in principle with the strongest candidate for a share business sale transaction.

Due to a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spring of 2020, the due diligence and ongoing business negotiations and assessment continued throughout the Summer of 2020 with the transaction completing in early October 2020. During this period the Beacon team actively assisted the parties and provided timely and accurate updates and facilitated the information and data exchange to assure as smooth of a due diligence process as possible.

This transaction, completed in the midst of a tumultuous and uncertain economic environment, is a testament to not only the dedication and focus of all parties involved but also proof that essential businesses with good fundamentals remain well-positioned and attractive investment opportunities. The Beacon transaction team extends its best wishes to both the former and new owners in achieving their respective goals and acknowledges the professional and diligent work of Stikeman Elliott and Miller Thomson as the legal advisors to the parties.

This transaction adds to the long list of Industrial and Manufacturing businesses that Beacon had assisted in successfully realizing shareholder value following a professional and confidential business selling process.

