Earth Day - Staying connected, showing you care

DES MOINES - Prompted by self-isolation during the pandemic, Iowans headed outdoors last year in droves connecting with Iowa’s natural areas.

Whether celebrating at home, in a classroom or in a park, Earth Day offers another opportunity to celebrate that connection and to give back to our natural resources.

Our Earth Day page is full of ideas—to explore the woods, clean up household hazardous materials or care for a park. You can start with a scavenger hunt in your backyard. Or, watch spring come to life as Conservation Officer Erika Billerbeck and kids take you on a “Wild Things” trip to an Iowa woodland.

DNR foresters can help you plant a tree so it will survive and thrive. Check out our blogs to attract pollinators, go green with your yard or build a rain barrel.

Love state parks? From staying on trails to being vigilant on beaches, learn six ways to show you care.

Are your kids fascinated by waste? Learn where recyclables end up and what happens to wastewater after it goes down the drain. Take advantage of opportunities for environmental education and volunteering.

Busy with spring cleaning? If you’re puzzled about disposing of household solvents, pesticides or latex paint, tap into “Bring it in—We all Win,” your guide to household hazardous waste and Regional Collection Centers.

Or show your commitment to Iowa’s natural resources all year long by buying a habitat stamp or purchasing a REAP license plate. Funds from the habitat stamp and the REAP license plates take care of Iowa’s wild places and the wildlife that calls it home.

Want to stay in the loop year-round? Subscribe to the DNR’s quarterly magazine Iowa Outdoors for the latest outdoor news, wildlife photography, and hidden treasured spots across Iowa’s vast nature landscape to help plan your next local getaway.

Take time today and every day to care for our air, land and water. Our actions help keep Iowa’s natural resources healthy and productive for years to come.