Transportation Committee – Week 15, 2021

HF 654/SF 331 – Lights on Authorized Emergency Vehicles

HF 654 authorizes the types of lights that can be equipped on emergency vehicles owned by the state or any political subdivision of the state. It authorizes emergency vehicles to be equipped with flashing headlamps, red and blue lights, flashing or solid white lights, split red and blue steady or flashing lights, and light bars containing one or more rear-zone amber light or amber directional arrows. Also, an incident command vehicle may be equipped with one or more steady or flashing green lights. Towing or recovery vehicles, unless owned by the state or municipality, are prohibited from having a siren. Any emergency vehicle purchased on or after July 1, 2021, is to be equipped with a master warning switch to activate all emergency lights on the vehicle. [4/21: 46-0 (Excused: Mathis, Nunn, Schutz, Whiting)]