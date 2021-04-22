Appropriations Committee – Week 15, 2021

HF 839 – Financial exploitation of older adults

HF 839 is an Iowa Insurance Division (IID) recommendation to address the financial exploitation of adults 65 or older, or dependent adults age 18 or older who are unable to protect their own interests, or unable to adequately perform or obtain services necessary to meet essential needs. It is based on model law from the North American Securities Administrators Association. The new Code sections deal with confidentiality of records, governmental and third-party disclosures and immunity, and training requirements brokers-dealers and investment advisers must provide to their employees focusing on identifying and reporting financial exploitation. The IID must submit an annual report to the Governor and the Legislature that includes the number of notifications related to the potential financial exploitation, the amount of time IID employees spent investigating the notifications, and the number of founded cases of financial exploitation of eligible adults. Supporters include the Older Iowans Legislature, Principal Financial, Area Agencies on Aging, Hope Haven, Mosaic, Iowa Attorney General, Iowa CareGivers, Iowa Health Care Association, Iowa State Bar Association, and Wells Fargo.

The original proposal allocated $75,000 annually from the Commerce Revolving Fund for one FTE (complaint analyst level) to investigate complaints. The Senate took out that provision with the understanding that the language will be included in the Administration and Regulation Appropriations bills in both the Senate and House. The bill passed the House on a vote of 95-0, and returns to the House for consideration of the Senate amendment. [4/21: 46-0 (Excused: Mathis, Nunn, Schultz, Whiting)]

SF 606/SSB 1267—FY22 Health and Human Service Budget

SF 606/SSB 1267, as amended, provides funding for the Department of Aging (IDA), including the Long-Term Care Ombudsman’s Office; Department of Human Services (DHS), including Medicaid; Department of Public Health (IDPH); and Veteran’s Affairs, including the Veteran’s Home. It is an increase of $37.05 million compared to FY21, plus $60 million for Mental Health and Disability Services regions that is not in this bill but was passed as part of SF 587.

No supplemental appropriation was necessary for Medicaid due to the enhanced FMAP rate provided during the Public Health Emergency.

Senate Republican Target: $2,085,354,651

Governor: $2,043,504,651

General Fund Actual FY 20 Est. FY 21 Gov FY 22 Senate Repub FY 22 DIFF Senate Repub Vs FY 21 Aging $12,314,203 $12,314,203 $12,314,203 12,453,903 $139,700 IDPH $55,409,928 $53,995,021 $55,576,402 56,826,402 $2,831,381 VA $4,219,763 $4,219,763 $4,219,763 4,219,763 $0 Vet’s Home 7,131,552 7,131,552 7,131,552 7,131,552 0 DHS $1,949,549,947 $1,910,782,288 $1,964,262,731 2,004,862,731 94,080,443 TOTAL $2,028,625,393 $1,988,442,827 $2,043,504,651 2,085,494,351 97,051,824

Increases

Department on Aging

Department on Aging and the Office of Long-Term Care Ombudsman receive no increases and are funded at the FY21 level.

An increase of $137,900 is provided to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) that goes to the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Services at the Economic Development Authority.

Department of Public Health

$1 million to create two Centers of Excellence programs to encourage innovation and collaboration among regional health care providers. Two $500,000 grants go to rural areas to improve access through collaboration. Governor also had this in her budget.

$1 million (for a total of $1.6 million) to Iowa Prescription Drug Corporation for one-time funding to support program expansion and implementation of an automated multi-dose packaging system using unused and donated drugs.

$200,000 (for a total of $600,000) to the Rural Psychiatric Residency Program.

$200,000 (for a total of $296,000) to FIND for matching Dental Education Loan Repayment Program.

$50,000 (for a total of $150,000) to the Iowa Donor Registry.

$381,381 for three additional FTEs at the State Medical Examiner’s Office: one physician, one investigator, one support staff.

Veteran’s Affairs

Veteran’s Affairs including the Home Ownership Assistance Program, Veteran’s County Grants and the Iowa Veteran’s Home receive no increases for FY22 and remain at FY21 funding level.

Department of Human Services

$1,075,072 for Child Support Recovery Unit for administrative cost increases and replacing federal incentive funds

$358,659 for Children’s Health Insurance to fully fund the program at the March forecast estimate (Governor used the December estimate)

$1,367,580 for the Boys State Training School in Eldora for a Youth Services Worker Recruitment and Retention program ($670,203); carryforward replacement (326,679); and administration (290,520) and salary costs (80,178)

$1,812,388 for Cherokee Mental Health Institute to replace carryforward ($1,046,132); replace provider relief funds ($600,759); Administrative increases ($102,093); and Salary costs ($63,404)

$1,426,433 for Independence Mental Health Institute to replace provider relief funds ($975,698); replace carryforward ($367,740) Administrative increases (61,218); and salary costs (41,210)

$2,784,734 increase for Woodward Resource Center, along with a $1,897,994 decrease for Glenwood Resource Center, that includes increases for administration, salary and replacing funds, as well as a shift of patients and staff from Glenwood to Woodward

$1,573,162 for the Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders (CCUSO) to replace carryforward ($1,718,762); annualize salaries

$4,996,269 for Field Operations to replace carryforward ($2,245,801); replace one-time revenue for new FTEs in FY21 ($1,301,137); 53 new FTEs over two years ($765,685); salary costs ($382,899); and administrative increases ($300,747)

$769,656 for General Administration

$60 million for MHDS Regions [not in this bill—see SF 587]

Medicaid (Balance Sheet attached)

$8,002,912 increase for Nursing Facilities (Governor had $10 million)

$8 million for Home and Community Based Services provider rate increases. This is approximately a 3.5% increase. (Same as Governor)

$3.9 million for Psychiatric Medical Institute for Children (PMIC) provider rate increases, which is over 27% increase. (Same as Governor)

$100,000 for air ambulance provider rate increase. Medicaid rates are much lower than Medicare and Commercial.

$14.5 million is built in for MCO capitation rates, which is the six-month increase they got last year annualized, so it’s just an estimate.

New Policy Included in Budget Bill