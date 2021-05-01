Jason McDonald Announces New Content on Expert Witness Services in Search Engine Optimization
Dr. McDonald has a long history in SEO. The new content helps attorneys figure out how to identify and hire a strong expert witness.
I have been working on SEO or search engine optimization for a very long time.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason McDonald, an expert on search engine optimization and social media marketing, is proud to announce new website content focused on the complexities of being an expert witness in search engine optimization or SEO. As search engines such as Google, Amazon, and Bing increase in relevance for businesses across the United States, litigation is also increasing and hence the demand for expert witness services in how search engines operate and how content can be optimized for SEO.
“I have been working on SEO or search engine optimization for a very long time,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald SEO Consulting Agency. “As part of my blog, I produce basic content that helps lay people, including businesses and marketers, to master the art and science of SEO. In certain instances, I can offer my services as an SEO expert witness.”
Persons interested in reading the latest content on SEO can visit the newest blog post at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/blog/2021/04/local-expert-witness/.That post explains the nuances of local SEO, which is used for local businesses like florists, attorneys, and even dog sitters who want to rank for local searches on Google, Yelp, and Bing.
In addition, those who would like to learn more about the SEO expert witness services can visit the newly updated landing page at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/seo-expert-witness/. As that page explains, an SEO expert witness is a person well-versed in On Page and Off Page SEO. This means not only optimize the website itself for search engines but also engaging in external link-building and, as necessary, optimizing the user experience.
SEO AND THE NEED FOR EXPERT WITNESS SERVICES
Here is background on this release. Dr. McDonald has a long history in SEO. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California in 1992 and began working in media in San Jose, California. In 1994, he founded eg3.com, one of the first Internet portals for embedded systems engineers, and by 2000 that company was an early practitioner of SEO technique to rank high on search engines such as Lycos, AltaVista, Yahoo, and even Google. By late 2008, however, Dr. McDonald returned to teaching, ultimately working for Stanford Continuing Studies teaching one of its first courses on SEO. With the rapid growth of online advertising and digital marketing in recent years, Dr. McDonald is seeing a dramatic increase in inquiries due to litigation over online advertising, SEO, and social media marketing. The new content helps attorneys figure out how to identify and hire a strong expert witness. It should be noted that Dr. McDonald has been certified as an expert witness in both federal and state court here in California.
ABOUT JASON MCDONALD
Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing.
