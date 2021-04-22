Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Traffic alert – I91 MM 122

One lane has been reopened, please drive carefully as crews still work to fully reopen the interstate.

 

From: Eddy, Stephen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, April 22, 2021 9:23 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic alert – I91 MM 122

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St Johnsbury

 

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 91 SB is blocked and will be shut down in the area of mile marker 122, due to a rollover crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for at least 30 minutes, but could be longer. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Stephen Eddy

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

CIDT Member

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

RE: Traffic alert – I91 MM 122

