Traffic Alert / Notification

Town of: Derby
The right hand lane of Interstate 91 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 174.4 will be shut down momentarily, due to a tractor trailer roll over. Department of Motor Vehicle units, and the heavy duty wrecker service are working quickly to clear up the roadway.
Expect a delay in traffic, or seek alternate routes.
Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Please drive carefully.
