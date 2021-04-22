Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,967 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert / Notification

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Town of: Derby

 

The right hand lane of Interstate 91 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 174.4 will be shut down momentarily, due to a tractor trailer roll over. Department of Motor Vehicle units, and the heavy duty wrecker service are working quickly to clear up the roadway. 

 

Expect a delay in traffic, or seek alternate routes.

 

Updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks,

 

Nikia Helfant

ECD-II

Williston PSAP, Troop A

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Traffic Alert / Notification

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.