RE: Traffic alert – I91 MM 122

One lane has been reopened, please drive carefully as crews still work to fully reopen the interstate.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 SB is blocked and will be shut down in the area of mile marker 122, due to a rollover crash.

This incident is expected to last for at least 30 minutes, but could be longer. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

