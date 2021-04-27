Measure Protocol adds Sabrina Trinquetel (Qureshi) and Josh Adeniyi to team
New team members join growing consumer-centric data technology company that facilitates sharing and accessing permissioned, person-based data
We’re continuing to expand and uncover new ways for our clients to access critical audience data, and Sabrina and Josh will help us reach these goals.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Protocol, the award-winning, ethical person-based data marketplace, has hired two new team members. Sabrina Trinquetel (Qureshi) has joined as U.K. Sales Director and Josh Adeniyi will now serve as the company’s Operations Manager. Each will play a key role in the company’s continued growth in providing solutions for accessing new forms of consumer data and insights.
"We’re continuing to expand and uncover new ways for our clients to access critical audience data, and Sabrina and Josh will help us reach these goals," said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. "They understand our vision of creating a trusted environment for consumers in order to increase data quality, depth of insight and access to new forms of behavioral data for our customers. We are excited to bring them on board to help drive future growth."
Sabrina Trinquetel, U.K. Sales Director, will focus on business development efforts for the company, working directly with clients and creating marketing, sales and product development programs that will bolster Measure’s growth. Prior to joining Measure, Trinquetel was a Client Director responsible for new business development at loyalty insights agency, Motif. She has also held leadership, client service and research roles at other well-known companies in the market research and insights space such as CrowdDNA, Harris Interactive, Vision Critical and Kantar. She is a member of the Market Research Society’s Pride Steering Committee and co-hosts its OUTsights podcast.
As Operations Manager, Josh Adeniyi will help to drive Measure’s day-to-day activities to support the company’s strategic vision. He will be responsible for managing key business and client data collection projects, as well as analyzing and reporting on audience insights, among other key initiatives. Previously, Adeniyi worked in operations and sales at vendi, and as a data analyst at Airbus. He holds a Master of Science and a bachelor’s degree from University of Southampton.
About Measure Protocol
Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and provide brands and marketers access to new forms of consumer data, Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Measure is a consumer-centric data technology company that facilitates a marketplace for permissioned, person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with brands, advertisers and researchers. Consumers contribute data by completing engaging data-generating tasks within the company’s MSR App and proprietary Retro data collection technology.
Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation, the 2020 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Award for Technology Impact, powered by Quirks, and are alumni of the Creative Destruction Lab’s Blockchain program. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol
