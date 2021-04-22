Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,973 in the last 365 days.

Cannabis Advocacy Organization, M4MM, Hosting Free Expungement Clinic in Riviera Beach

Flyer for Florida expungement clinic

Join M4MM at Riviera Beach City Hall

List of the Project Clean Slate Events for April through June

Join us for the upcoming Project Clean Slate Expungement Clinics

Logos of Project Clean Slate, M4MM and Hawthorne

Project Clean Slate is the social justice arm of M4MM supported by the generosity of The Hawthorne Social Justice Fund.

Minorities for Medical Marijuana Partners with Trulieve to deliver expungement resources for cannabis related charges.

Our mission as a company has always been to improve people's lives. We've always been dedicated to improving the communities we call home.”
— Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers
ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Inc (M4MM) is hosting an expungement clinic at Riviera Beach City Hall (600 West Blue Heron Blvd.,
Riviera Beach, FL 33404) on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Free expungement related legal assistance and community resources will be provided to individuals with qualifying cannabis charges from 9:30am to 4:30pm. Preregistration is available at www.ProjectCleanSlate.org

“The criminalization of marijuana disproportionately impacted black and brown people,” says Roz McCarthy, M4MM Founder & CEO. “This is an opportunity to reduce some of the impact and damage individuals with these charges have faced.”

Project Clean Slate is M4MM’s social justice program providing expungement education and services for individuals 18+ years old with minor marijuana possession charges. In states with expungement legislation, Project Clean Slate partners with local legal professionals for document preparation and community organizations for wrap-around services. The 2021 Project Clean Slate expungement clinics have served 32 individuals. Additional clinics are already scheduled for Prince George’s County, MD and Los Angeles, CA. More than 80 individuals have been reached through Project Clean Slate since September 2020.

“We are doing our part to help restore the community. Expungement services have a domino effect removing barriers to housing, education, employment and so much more.” says Danielle Butler, Project Clean Slate Program Director.

In addition to volunteers from M4MM, Project Clean Slate has partners from Trulieve and the public defender’s office participating in this event. Financial and in-kind donations from partners allows Project Clean Slate to offer expungement related services free of charge to qualifying individuals. More information can be obtained by visiting www.ProjectCleanSlate.org.

Imani Dawson
Minorities For Medical Marijuana, Inc.
+1 877-900-0832
m4mmunited@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cannabis Advocacy Organization, M4MM, Hosting Free Expungement Clinic in Riviera Beach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Human Rights, Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.