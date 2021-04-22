Cannabis Advocacy Organization, M4MM, Hosting Free Expungement Clinic in Riviera Beach
Minorities for Medical Marijuana Partners with Trulieve to deliver expungement resources for cannabis related charges.
Our mission as a company has always been to improve people's lives. We've always been dedicated to improving the communities we call home.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Inc (M4MM) is hosting an expungement clinic at Riviera Beach City Hall (600 West Blue Heron Blvd.,
— Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers
Riviera Beach, FL 33404) on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Free expungement related legal assistance and community resources will be provided to individuals with qualifying cannabis charges from 9:30am to 4:30pm. Preregistration is available at www.ProjectCleanSlate.org
“The criminalization of marijuana disproportionately impacted black and brown people,” says Roz McCarthy, M4MM Founder & CEO. “This is an opportunity to reduce some of the impact and damage individuals with these charges have faced.”
Project Clean Slate is M4MM’s social justice program providing expungement education and services for individuals 18+ years old with minor marijuana possession charges. In states with expungement legislation, Project Clean Slate partners with local legal professionals for document preparation and community organizations for wrap-around services. The 2021 Project Clean Slate expungement clinics have served 32 individuals. Additional clinics are already scheduled for Prince George’s County, MD and Los Angeles, CA. More than 80 individuals have been reached through Project Clean Slate since September 2020.
“We are doing our part to help restore the community. Expungement services have a domino effect removing barriers to housing, education, employment and so much more.” says Danielle Butler, Project Clean Slate Program Director.
In addition to volunteers from M4MM, Project Clean Slate has partners from Trulieve and the public defender’s office participating in this event. Financial and in-kind donations from partners allows Project Clean Slate to offer expungement related services free of charge to qualifying individuals. More information can be obtained by visiting www.ProjectCleanSlate.org.
