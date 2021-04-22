Woman Entrepreneur-Owned Online Pet Store Pawrulz Celebrates 1-Year in Business Succeeding Despite Lockdown Challenges
Pawrulz has become India’s favorite online pet shop. Crossing it’s one year milestone, the company continues to thrive and grow.
We have created a vet module during this COVID-19 era, which will benefit the pet community during this tough time," said Deepali Dahiya, Co-founder of Pawrulz.
April 23, 2021
Pets are a beloved part of the family. This makes the demand for a trustworthy and reliable resource for top-quality pet products of all kinds . In India, the woman entrepreneur-owned and operated Pawrulz is leading the way, having earned the respect and loyalty of its steadily growing customer-based of truly passionate pet guardians. In exciting news, Pawrulz recently celebrated crossing its one year in business milestone. The remarkable process made during this time has been even more dramatic, in light of all of the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and its related lockdowns. Customers have seen first hand that they can count on Pawrulz for all of their quality pet product needs, delivered right to their homes across India. Pawrulz is fulfilling its promise to deliver “all you can pet”, with enthusiasm and a smile.
“We are so happy to be in business , striving to exceed our customer expectations for a year now,” commented a spokesperson from Pawrulz. “Pets and pet parents are our top priority, and we put our all into making sure that the products we carry are things that we use ourselves with our own beloved pet family. This attention to detail and to quality hasn’t gone unnoticed. This is what we credit for our success over the last year and what we know will continue to fuel our growth.”
Pawrulz being a woman-owned company is also serving to be an inspiration for many. With pets being such an important part of so many women’s lives, seeing a woman be able to build such a successful business around her passion shows other women what’s possible through dedication and hard work.
The Pawrulz online shop offers premium, attractively priced products in all categories of interest to pet parents. Some of the highlights include dog and cat food, dog and cat grooming products, fun dog and cat toys, pet treats, vitality products, pet supplements, food bowls, and much more. New products arrive and are added to the shop on a regular basis from the top brands in the Indian and international pet product world.
Online veterinary doctor registrations and appointments can also be made on the Pawrulz website. Vet consults are available online between 8 am to midnight.
Customer feedback for Pawrulz continues to be completely positive across the board.
Prayank S., recently said in a five-star review, “In these testing times, and it's not easy to source all the stock for the furry munchkin. The few available shops around were selling but the options were limited and often passed an expiry date. That's where Pawrulz came in support, easy picking and the ever present chat people helped in handpicking the goodies and within 24 hours the products got delivered. My munchkim approves.”
For more information, for a vet consult or to order be sure visit Pawrulz at https://pawrulz.com.
