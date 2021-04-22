Broyhill’s simplicity of design is the key to this Walk-Boom

Walk Boom with Cover Walk Boom

DAKOTA CITY, NE, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Simplicity of design and accuracy of application have been the keys to the 60-year successful run of Broyhill’s Accuspeed Walk Boom. The Accuspeed Walk Boom has been a staple in Broyhill’S diverse product line for decades. The company has dropped the price of the boom by 15% for 2021.

Company spokesman, Kent Broyhill, said. “This product is a classic, textbook example of, ‘If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.’ It just works and it has for a long time.”

The accuracy of chemical application from calibrating at 2 mph but walking at 3 mph equals a 50% increase in speed and chemical error rate. Conversely, decreasing the application speed from 3 mph to 2 mph yields a 33% speed and chemical error. The Accuspeed Walk Boom with the industry’s smallest, but easily read, electronic speedometer takes the guess work out of application accuracy.

The boom’s stainless-steel construction translates to exceptional chemical resistance. Rapid and easy availability of replacement parts means exceptional serviceability.

“No-Track” rubber tires, large, easy to read display, simple operation, waterproof parts, glycerin filled gauge, 80” spray pattern, aluminum spray gun with trigger lock, and ½” quick couplers all add up to convenience, value and accuracy.

Inquiries can be sent via email to sales@broyhill.com, or via telephone:800-228-1003 x134. For additional information please visit www.broyhill.com.

