Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,975 in the last 365 days.

Broyhill’s simplicity of design is the key to this Walk-Boom

Walk Boom with Cover

Walk Boom

Simplicity of design and accuracy of application have been the keys

DAKOTA CITY, NE, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broyhill’s simplicity of design is the key to this Walk-Boom

Simplicity of design and accuracy of application have been the keys to the 60-year successful run of Broyhill’s Accuspeed Walk Boom. The Accuspeed Walk Boom has been a staple in Broyhill’S diverse product line for decades. The company has dropped the price of the boom by 15% for 2021.
Company spokesman, Kent Broyhill, said. “This product is a classic, textbook example of, ‘If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.’ It just works and it has for a long time.”
The accuracy of chemical application from calibrating at 2 mph but walking at 3 mph equals a 50% increase in speed and chemical error rate. Conversely, decreasing the application speed from 3 mph to 2 mph yields a 33% speed and chemical error. The Accuspeed Walk Boom with the industry’s smallest, but easily read, electronic speedometer takes the guess work out of application accuracy.
The boom’s stainless-steel construction translates to exceptional chemical resistance. Rapid and easy availability of replacement parts means exceptional serviceability.
“No-Track” rubber tires, large, easy to read display, simple operation, waterproof parts, glycerin filled gauge, 80” spray pattern, aluminum spray gun with trigger lock, and ½” quick couplers all add up to convenience, value and accuracy.
Inquiries can be sent via email to sales@broyhill.com, or via telephone:800-228-1003 x134. For additional information please visit www.broyhill.com.

Sales Department
TheBroyhill COmpany
+1 800.228.1003 Ext. 134
email us here

You just read:

Broyhill’s simplicity of design is the key to this Walk-Boom

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.