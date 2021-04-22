Aspire Systems attains AWS Advanced Tier Status
Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm is glad to announce the upgrade of partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to ‘Advanced’ Tier
It emphasizes our long journey with AWS and numerous mega size migration and managed services that we have delivered to our customers across the globe”OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm is glad to announce the upgrade of partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to ‘Advanced’ Tier. With years of intense experience rolling out curated solutions for customers on AWS, obtaining AWS technical certifications and having a team of trained professionals/ consultants, we were able to acquire this ‘Advanced Tier’ status in AWS.
— Srinivasan Ramasamy, Vice President - IAS
Attaining the APN Advanced Tier status will enable us to access additional resources and support from AWS to provide seamless assistance to our customers. Helping customers through their cloud journey, with native cloud application development . Aspire systems looks forward to strengthening its partnership with AWS further to facilitate our customers with value-based offerings
As an Advanced tier AWS partner, we have expertise and capabilities in:
• Application migration to AWS
• Application Modernization
• Native Cloud Application Development
• Cost Optimization
With our AWS certified consultants, we re-design and re-architect application suitable for AWS cloud to achieve uninterrupted cloud transformation process. We focus on improving performance and efficiency at optimal cost with our well-orchestrated methodologies in integration and redevelopment process.
Aspire systems have developed an exclusive tool, Return-on-investment (ROI) calculator to evaluate our customer’s business value and perform dynamic analysis. This ROI reports helps our customers to improve operational and financial value prompting to make wise investment decisions.
"The Advanced Consulting Partnership with AWS shows Aspire’s might in the AWS cloud platform. It emphasizes our long journey with AWS and numerous mega size migration and managed services that we have delivered to our customers across the globe. This upgrade in Aspire’s relationship with AWS will give more confidence to our customers and prospects and I am sure it endorses our technology leadership in the market" said Srinivasan Ramasamy, the Vice President of Infrastructure and Application Services.
Aspire Systems as a trusted technology partner work with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing on our specific areas of expertise. Our services includes Product Engineering, Enterprise Solutions, Independent Testing Services and IT Infrastructure Support Services.
Watch this video on how we helped our customer move applications into AWS cloud.
Lalith Boovaragavan
Aspire Systems
+1 630-368-0970
email us here