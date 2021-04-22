Glassbox to Showcase their Digital Consumer Experience Innovations and Strength of the Adobe Partnership at Adobe Summit
Appearance Follows Recent Announcement that Glassbox has Joined Adobe’s Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Digital Journeys AnalyticsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, a leading Digital Experience analytics provider for web and mobile applications, will be showcasing their latest consumer experience innovations at Adobe Summit 2021 - The Digital Experience Conference, providing unique insights into the future of customer engagement and online consumer journeys.
Glassbox’s recently appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Asim Zaheer, will be speaking alongside Erika Ulmer, Manager, Digital Analytics, Hotwire.com, in a session titled ‘Welcome to a New Era of Augmented Analytics’. The virtual session will be an opportunity for companies to expand their skills, engage with other experience makers, and learn about the latest augmented consumer analytics to create exceptional customer experiences that drive business growth and brand loyalty.
Earlier this year, Glassbox announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, enabling brands to exponentiate the power of Adobe Experience Cloud applications with Glassbox real-time Session Replay, Augmented Journey Map™, and automated insights. Through this collaboration, Adobe customers benefit from behavioral analysis and visualization of Adobe campaigns, segmentation, audiences, and A/B tests, directly on the Glassbox platform, where they obtain a holistic view and understanding of their customers’ complete digital journey on website and mobile app – from impression to conversion.
“Our partnership with Adobe enables our customers to meet rising consumer expectations by having the tools to not only understand what their customers are doing, but why they are doing it” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. “As both Glassbox and Adobe place high value on helping organizations invent, build and deliver frictionless digital journeys both on web and mobile apps, this collaboration is an ideal fit and some of the largest organizations in the world have already begun obtaining tangible value from this integration.”
Attendees of the conference will gain real-time access to an array of insights from detailed case studies and use cases that demonstrate how Adobe and Glassbox complement each other’s offerings and empower companies to personalize their digital journeys to meet consumers individual needs.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.
Francesca Pezzoli
Glassbox
+44 7501 190362
email us here