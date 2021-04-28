GoGo Quinoa and Lufa Farms to use compostable foil bags for packaging GoGo Puffs
LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoGo Quinoa, a specialist in plant-based and organic food products, announces that its Vegan White Cheddar Puffs will be available in compostable bags for Lufa Farms’ customers. These bags are made of biodegradable aluminum, a new eco-friendly technology that keeps the product fresh while being certified compostable in residential composting bins by TÜV Austria (OK compost HOME certification).
Lufa Farms aims to provide Lufavores with fresh and local food which aligns perfectly with GoGo Quinoa’s commitment to develop tasty, nutritious, and eco-responsible products for the well-being of its consumers and that of our planet.
"Food packaging is a major source of pollution," states Martin Bilodeau, founding president of GoGo Quinoa. Considering that only 9% of plastic waste is recycled in Canada, the industry must begin a transition to environmentally friendly solutions, even if these changes are gradual. We are proud to continue our commitment to reduce the use of plastic in our packaging with an organization that shares our values. "
GoGo Quinoa Puffs are made from ingredients chosen for their nutritional profile and reduced environmental impact such as organic quinoa and pea protein. They are a delicious and nutritious snack, and they also won the Retail Council of Canada's Innovation Award in 2020.
About GoGo Quinoa
GoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) processes and markets more than 60 plant-based, organic products, made from quinoa and other super grains and legumes. The company, which won the Innovation of the Year award in 2019 and 2020 from the CTAQ (Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec) occupies a 45,000 square foot factory in Laval, Quebec and is SQF (Safe Quality Food) certified. For more information, visit www.gogoquinoa.com.
About Lufa Farms
Founded in 2009 by Mohamed Hage and Lauren Rathmell, Lufa Farms operates four rooftop greenhouses with a total area of 300,000 square feet entirely dedicated to local and responsible urban agriculture. In addition to their own vegetables, Lufa Farms offers thousands of products that are grown, raised, or prepared by farmers, market gardeners, producers, butchers, bakers, cheese makers, and other artisans who share the vision of transforming the food system and offering fresh, local, and responsibly produced food. The products are sold through an online Marketplace and baskets are delivered to more than 300 local businesses that act as pick-up points or directly to their doorstep through home delivery. For more information, visit www.montreal.lufa.com.
