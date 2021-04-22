Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
During National Nurses Week, CabinetSelect.com Offers Unprecedented Discount to Thank Nurses For All They Do

CabinetSelect.com, provider of ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets will celebrate National Nurses Week by offering a 20% Heroes Discount on orders over $3,500.

CabinetSelect.com wants to thank all of the Hero Nurses, for all they do”
— Chris Alexakis

VENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CabinetSelect.com recognizes the contributions and dedication of nurses to improve the health and well-being of people in our nation. Nurses serve on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserve honor and recognition for all they do. To say “thank you” and as a show of respect for National Nurses Week, Cabinet Select is offering a 20% discount on all cabinet orders over $3500 placed May 6 – 12, 2021.

“We understand the important role nurses play in keeping us healthy and informed,” says Cabinet Select President Chris Alexakis, “so we want to do something to make their lives easier by increasing our discount to 20% during National Nurses Week.”

Cabinet Select offers a 17% discount daily on orders of any size to nurses.

Details of the Cabinet Select National Nurses Week discount https://cabinetselect.com/nurse-discounts/

ABOUT CABINET SELECT
Cabinet Select is a family-owned business based in Venice, Florida, and a leading online distributor of affordable RTA kitchen cabinets, bath vanities and laundry room cabinets.

For more information, please contact Chris Alexakis, President of CabinetSelect.com at Sales@cabinetselect.com or visit https://cabinetselect.com/

Chris Alexakis
CabinetSelect, LLC.
+1 855-437-9663
sales@cabinetselect.com
CabinetSelect Ready to Assemble Cabinets

