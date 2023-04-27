CabinetSelect.com Honors Nurses with Exclusive Discount During Nurse Week 2023: Celebrating Their Dedication and Service

CabinetSelect.com wants to thank all of the Nurses and Medical Professionals, for all they do CabinetSelect.com Logo

CabinetSelect North America’s top provider of RTA kitchen cabinets, honors nurses with a 20% Discount on Orders Over $3,500, and 17% Off for Smaller Orders.

Our promotion is a token of appreciation for the daily sacrifices and dedication shown by nurses and medical professionals, helping them create beautiful homes.” — Chris Alexakis, President

VENIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CabinetSelect.com, a leading online retailer of high-quality kitchen and bathroom cabinets, is pleased to announce a special promotion for nurses during Nurse Week 2023. From May 6th to May 12th, 2023, all nurses can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on all orders over $3,500 as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

To access this incredible offer, nurses must visit our website at https://cabinetselect.com/nurse-discounts/ reach out for design assistance or place an order using the coupon code: NURSEWEEK20, then follow the instructions to verify their nursing credentials. Upon successful verification, the order will get processed.

In addition to this special promotion for Nurse Week, CabinetSelect.com is proud to extend a year-round 17% discount to all nurses and medical professionals. This is our way of recognizing these individuals' vital role in keeping our communities healthy and safe.

For more information on our Nurse Week promotion or our year-round discount for medical professionals, please visit https://cabinetselect.com/nurse-discounts/ or call our customer service team at 1-855-437-9663.

ABOUT CABINETSELECT

CabinetSelect.com is a premier online retailer of kitchen and bathroom cabinets. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and convenience, offering a wide selection of cabinet styles and finishes to fit any home. Our free design services provide customers personalized assistance in creating the perfect space. With a focus on customer satisfaction, CabinetSelect.com continues to serve as a trusted resource for homeowners, designers, and contractors.

RTA Kitchen Cabinets by CabinetSelect.com