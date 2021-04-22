HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY APPOINTS JENNIFER C. THOMASON AS PRESIDENT & CEO

Jennifer C. Thomason, M.A. Appointed President & CEO for Habitat for Humanity SPBC

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC) board of directors has selected 20-year nonprofit executive Jennifer C. Thomason, M.A. as the affiliate’s next President & CEO. Effective May 20, she will transition/onboard under the leadership of current President & CEO Randy Nobles who will be retiring in June. The announcement was made by HFHSPBC Chair Brittney Kocaj who led the succession process supported by a five-person CEO Selection Committee she formed of current and past HFHSPBC board members.

Serving at the helm of HFHSPBC, Thomason will continue to drive the affiliate’s mission and increase and broaden the organization’s impact in South Palm Beach County and touch more families. Responsible for senior managerial leadership and financial oversight for all aspects of operations, she will focus on strategic visioning and planning, long-term goals and growth in addition to maintaining HFHSPBC’s visibility, standing, and development growth as one of Palm Beach County’s premier nonprofits.

According to Kocaj, Thomason was selected from a strong field of candidates with diverse, demonstrated track records in nonprofit leadership, strategic planning and development. She noted that the recruitment generated more than 50 well-qualified applicants and the selection process was deliberate, competitive, robust and comprehensive.

“It was so gratifying to our board to see that this high-profile position attracted so much top-tier interest,” shared Kocaj. “Jennifer rose above all in her blend of nonprofit experience, broad established community and donor relationships, insightful philanthropic cultivation perspectives and well-demonstrated ability to create and execute successful development initiatives. We are confident that her leadership will take our affiliate to new levels and springboard off what has been successfully built under Randy Nobles’ tenure.”

Prior to joining HFHSPBC, Thomason’s career included leadership, management, development and donor cultivation positions for a diverse group of nonprofits. She most recently served as Area Director of Philanthropy/Gift Manager for Trustbridge Hospice Foundation following tenures with the American Heart Association, Boy Scouts of America/Gulf Ridge Council, Boy Scouts of America/Gulf Stream Council and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach County.

Thomason earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University, with a major in Psychology and minor in Sociology in 1991 and a Master of Arts Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from George Washington University in 1993. A resident of Boca Raton, Thomason is married and has two sons.

About HFHSPBC

Headquartered at 181 S.E. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach, the HFHSPBC nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International brings people together to build homes, communities and hope in South Palm Beach County by fostering strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Habitat builds because it believes that everyone, everywhere should have a healthy, affordable place to call home, especially those hard-working, low-income families who have yet been able to qualify for traditional mortgage financing. To give a “hand-up, never a hand-out,” the nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission. Its notable, high-profile annual “experiential” fundraising initiatives include Women Build, CEO Build, and Neighborhood Revitalizing programs Veterans Build and Rock the Block, the latter done in collaboration with the City of Delray Beach. To learn more, visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org or call (561) 819-6070.