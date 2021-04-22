Virtual Training via Orange Laboratory Oliver Wöhler, Director Key Accounts Northern Europe at Pico Interactive

VR Learning has the potential to usher in a new era in corporate training and education. It offers a cost-effective, immersive and efficient experience for training employees in soft skills as well.” — Oliver Wöhler, Director Key Accounts Northern Europe from Pico Interactive

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Polska Uses Pico Interactive’s Neo 2 Headsets to Train Over 1,000 Employees in Virtual Reality

Poland's leading network operator introduces VR technology to its training offer for employees. Virtual Orange Laboratory is available 24x7x365 for Orange employees from anywhere in the world.

The network operator Orange Polska has added a virtual component to the training currently offered to its employees with the help of VR-Learning, a start-up focusing on AI, VR and AR solutions for enterprises. VR-Learning recommended use of headsets manufactured by Pico Interactive, a global tech company that develops innovative virtual reality (VR) and enterprise solutions. By implementing the VR training called Orange Laboratory, Orange explores new possibilities in offering efficient and engaging training to its employees.

The training was developed as part of the Orange Fab accelerator program. Orange Laboratory and its virtual training content is now open 24 hours a day to Orange employees from any place. VR training runs on Pico Interactive's high-performance standalone Neo 2 headsets, providing users a comfortable experience with a 4K resolution display, 101° field of view, 6DoF (Degrees of Freedom) and spatial stereo speakers. The headsets feature an easy-to-clean full PU face pad and a balanced design to increase comfort during extended wear. More than 1,000 employees are expected to be trained using Orange Laboratory in 2021.

VR reduces learning time from four hours to 45 minutes

The feedback from Orange Polska's sales force is extremely positive with participants unanimously stating that they would recommend the training to others and almost 70% of participants wanting to replace the stationary training with its VR counterpart. The average learning time decreased from four hours in the stationary training to 45 minutes in VR – all while increasing effectiveness. The conclusions from the project prove that VR-Learning’s training programs enable better concentration to remember more details, which is essential for effective support of customers in connecting, configuring and daily use of various devices and their functions.

"The VR headsets shield us from a distracting environment so we can focus better on learning. Moreover, in virtual reality, our employees take on the role of customers and go through the same experience, from opening the package with the device, to connecting it at home, to checking the various functions. It is easier for them to understand their point of view and answer questions," explains Ewa Krupa, Director of Culture and Development at Orange Polska.

Orange Polska's experience confirms the results of PwC's highly regarded 2020 study, which reported that employees can be trained up to four times faster in VR courses and are more confident in applying the knowledge they acquire. Participants felt over three times more emotionally connected to the content than face-to-face learners and over two times more than e-learners. Finally, employees were up to four times more focused during training than e-learners.

Intuitive immersion in Virtual training worlds

"Learning in VR has the potential to usher in a new era in corporate training and education," explains Oliver Wöhler, Director Key Accounts Northern Europe at Pico Interactive. "VR-Learning offers a cost-effective, immersive and efficient experience for training employees in soft skills as well. VR training won't replace classroom or e-learning modalities anytime soon, but when certain types of skills need to be trained, the combination of classroom, e-learning and VR learning represents an industry-leading approach for companies."

Orange placed great emphasis on making the training user friendly. Currently, during remote work, employees receive the Pico Neo 2 headset by courier to their homes, turn on the VR headsets and enter the immersive training center with one click. Prepared content then awaits them in the Orange Laboratory. The first training sessions in Orange Laboratory are aimed at the sales department and call center employees. Here, their knowledge of end devices and services such as FunBox, Orange TV GO, Multiviewer or Smart WiFi Box will be improved. Polish network operator plans to train a group of more than 1,000 people in this area with VR learning in 2021.

“The implementation of the VR training center for Orange Polska provides a significant value for the whole organization. We constantly contribute to the expansion of the VR technology in Poland and are proud that the biggest Polish telecom has entrusted us with this mission”, pointed out Tomasz Kalinowski, co-founder of VR-Learning.

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions which enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user first design.”

About Orange Polska

Orange Polska is one of leading telecommunication providers in Poland, operating in all segments of the Polish telecoms market. The Group owns the largest telecom infrastructure in Poland, providing voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks. The operator invests in super-fast fiber-optic internet, mobile 4G / LTE internet, and has launched the #hello5G network, which is the first stage of building new generation commercial services. It conducts research and development activities and supports innovation among others through Orange Fab acceleration program for startups.

About VR-Learning

The startup VR-Learning is associated with scientists from the Warsaw University of Technology, who have been focusing on the field of artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality since 2017. The startup offers a VR platform for training and meetings in multiplayer mode with Learning Management System features.

