Turbidite Appoints Yoanne Ho as General Counsel
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turbidite, Asia’s newest pan-Asian edge data center platform, today announced the appointment of Yoanne Ho as General Counsel. Yoanne joins the company with more than 15 years of experience representing corporate and financial institutions on a variety of capital markets, finance and strategic business transactions.
“We are pleased to have Yoanne on Turbidite’s leadership team as we move forward in building our platform across Asia Pacific and beyond,” said Bill Barney, Chief Executive Officer, Turbidite. “Yoanne has a diverse legal background and a solid performance record in structuring complex deals and managing investment transactions globally.”
Prior to joining Turbidite, Yoanne served as General Counsel at Hong Kong’s LIM Advisors Limited. She has also held senior positions in a number of major international banks, including Director of Deutsche Bank’s Strategic Investment Group in Hong Kong and Head of Transaction Management at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Hong Kong Branch.
Prior to moving in-house, Yoanne trained and practised as a lawyer in the Banking & Restructuring team at Clifford Chance, having worked in the Magic Circle firm’s Hong Kong, London and Beijing offices.
Yoanne holds a combined Bachelor of Laws / Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales and is admitted as a lawyer in Hong Kong, England & Wales and New South Wales, Australia.
media@turbidite.com
“We are pleased to have Yoanne on Turbidite’s leadership team as we move forward in building our platform across Asia Pacific and beyond,” said Bill Barney, Chief Executive Officer, Turbidite. “Yoanne has a diverse legal background and a solid performance record in structuring complex deals and managing investment transactions globally.”
Prior to joining Turbidite, Yoanne served as General Counsel at Hong Kong’s LIM Advisors Limited. She has also held senior positions in a number of major international banks, including Director of Deutsche Bank’s Strategic Investment Group in Hong Kong and Head of Transaction Management at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Hong Kong Branch.
Prior to moving in-house, Yoanne trained and practised as a lawyer in the Banking & Restructuring team at Clifford Chance, having worked in the Magic Circle firm’s Hong Kong, London and Beijing offices.
Yoanne holds a combined Bachelor of Laws / Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales and is admitted as a lawyer in Hong Kong, England & Wales and New South Wales, Australia.
media@turbidite.com
Turbidite
email us here