Roger Proeis Joins Turbidite as Head of Marketing and Digital
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turbidite, Asia’s newest pan-Asian edge data center platform, today announced that Roger Proeis has been appointed Head of Marketing and Digital. Roger joins the team with a wealth of experience in strategic brand creation, marketing communications and a unique practical understanding of design and creativity in the B2B and B2C space.
“Roger brings tech-savvy to digital creation in a way that is unlike any other in the industry,” said Bill Barney, Chief Executive Officer, Turbidite. “We are delighted that Roger has joined the Turbidite team to help build our brand and market our solutions in uniquely creative ways which will truly differentiate us and define our business as we grow.”
Prior to joining Turbidite, Roger served as Head of Marketing and Communications at Global Cloud Xchange (GCX). Earlier he was Creative Director at Luminous Experiential, a leading experiential marketing agency where he was the cornerstone of design on key projects for global Fortune 500 companies across various industry sectors including ICT, finance, hospitality, automotive and luxury couture brands.
With a focus on innovative and human-centric user experiences, Roger has produced award-winning advertising, web and design creatives for clients across the various industries. He has also been recognized for his talents as a cinematographer and music composer.
Roger was a former lieutenant in the Royal Norwegian Air Force. He holds a Masters degree in design from the National Institute of Design in Australia and a Bachelor of Social Science degree from Swinburne University of Technology, Australia.
