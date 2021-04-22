Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Main Street bridge preventive maintenance over I-496 starts Monday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAY: I-496                                   

CLOSEST CITY:    Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE:             7 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       7 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021

PROJECT:   As part of the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-496, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will paint the Main Street bridge over I-496

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The eastbound Lansing Road ramp to eastbound I-496 will be closed and detoured for the duration of this work. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-96 and I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor. This preventive maintenance work on the bridge will extend the life of the structure and preserve taxpayer investment.

I-496 in Ingham county Rebuilding Michigan project profile

 

Main Street bridge preventive maintenance over I-496 starts Monday

