US-127 bridge improvements project in Ingham County starts Monday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAYS:                                    US-127

CLOSEST CITIES:    Lansing Mason

ESTIMATED START DATE:             9 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:    5 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on seven bridges in Ingham County.

Southbound US-127 bridge improvements at Holt Road will involve heat straightening beam repairs and painting.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Southbound US-127 will be closed at Holt Road, along with Holt Road over US-127, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly April 26-29. Please follow posted detour.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists and will expedite remaining work on the project. 

