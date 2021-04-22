Expanded UI/UX Theory interfacing Artificial General Intelligence entity paradigm shifts the design of war vessels
"Eveil - The Singularity Makeover" future proofs the physical and virtual designs of next-generation war vessels of all kinds from a user-centric perspective.TAICHUNG, TAIWAN, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- deRaconteur is proud to announce the conceptual completion of "Eveil - The Singularity Makeover." It is a paradigm shift in the combined physical and virtual designs of war vessels. It accomplishes this revolutionary feat in four distinct steps under four new design philosophies. Eveil demonstrates the capability of the expanded UI/UX theory that interfaces with the first AGI simulated machine consciousness entity in "Soliloque - Blueprint for The Technological Singularity."
A. Destruction and Reconstruction
- "The Singularity Makeover" is accomplished with the following four sequential steps:
1. User-centric Destruction
Every instrument, machinery, weaponry and control panels, and associated computer software onboard is torn into basic units of human cognition, i.e., text, picture, sound, and the physical limit of the crew's limbs.
2. Future Proof with Artificial General Intelligence
Integrate the current advances in UI/UX pioneered by Soliloque that interfaces with AGI consciousness and Soutache and others, such as VR, AR, and 3D-Printing to the mix.
3. UX Re-sequencing
Rearranges all the interaction steps and strategic locations to optimize the interaction procession.
4. UI Re-mapping
UX Re-sequencing requires the remapping of UI that enables the rewriting of a new class of control software.
B. Paradigm Shift
- The changing of the overall vessel structure reduces hardware resource requirements. It also improves the versatility and quality of life for the crew.
1. Lifeboat
Combined design of all the living quarters for the crew and cabin so that berthings and seat doubles as lifeboats with better life support to extend chances of rescue and shielding from elements to eliminate PTSD. They will be strategically placed for split-second launching when emergency strikes.
2. Space Maximization
Pioneered by deRaconteur in its previous incarnation, "space maximization" allows any cubic volume to waste zero space in terms of functional utility value for both occupants and cargo.
3. Nimble
Modular parts so that they can be shipped most efficiently and assemble as easy furniture. Quick assembly and compact shipping volumes are extra benefits to provide nimbleness.
4. Swap
Modular designs to enable quick functional swapping due to required functionalities and purposes, such as from cabin to office.
