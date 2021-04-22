Surge For Genuine Supplements Will Save Threatened Plants
Medicinal plants are globally valuable sources of new drugs. The Earth is losing at least one potential major drug every 2 years.
Paul Gribble CEO, attributes the massive increase in sales to consumers becoming more aware and rightly alarmed about the amount synthetics in their supplements.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The majority of herbal supplements are now made up of chemical extract equivalents. This is causing the rapid extinction of medicinal plants.
— Paul Gribble, Founder
The increase in consumer demand for 100% natural plant products will actually contribute to saving them.In April this year the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration will require herbal extracts to undergo testing for 40 different industrial solvents used in their manufacture.
Pharma Botanica has seen a dramatic increase in demand for their 100% plant medicines in the past 12 months. Paul Gribble CEO, attributes this increase to consumers becoming more aware and rightly alarmed about the amount synthetics in their supplements. Paul says “It’s sad but we are amongst the last men standing when it comes to our formulas being 100% real plants. Even the capsules are made from kale. The good news is: if you make a decision to purchase an herbal product that is made with real plants, wild harvested from their natural habitat, you are helping the sustainability of the plants. If the farmers don’t have a market for these plants, they will cultivate something else that does. It also means there are more medicines available to go around rather than the crops being decimated to make patented extracts.”
Medicinal plants are globally valuable sources of new drugs. The Earth is losing at least one potential major drug every 2 years.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the World Wildlife Fund, there are between 50,000 and 80,000 flowering plant species used for medicinal purposes worldwide. Among these, about 15,000 species are threatened with extinction from over harvesting and habitat destruction and 20% of their wild resources have already been nearly exhausted with the increasing human population and plant consumption.
The rapid extinction of medicinal plants is being accelerated by the increase in the production of herbal extracts.
Herbal extracts use an enormous amount of raw plant material to create the singular chemical extracted from it. For example, 1000kg of Turmeric is used to produce a mere 24kg of Curcumin extract. In the process, all the other vitamins, minerals and shared DNA in the Turmeric is gone affecting its bio-availability. Why do they do this? You can’t patent a naturally occurring element but you can patent an extracted chemical and the process developed to extract it. It’s more about ownership and not medicinal benefit.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) does not verify the origin of a herbal extract. This means that you do not actually know the real origin of the herbal extract.
The 150 Billion Dollar a year supplement industry is now mostly synthetic and no longer use actual plants as their source of vitamins. "They are not made from a plant, they are made in a plant.”
The TGA now forces manufacturers to test each batch for more than 40 different industrial solvents used in extract manufacturing. Extract free medicines like the ones from Pharma Botanica means chemical solvent-free.
###
The naturopathic remedies from Pharma Botanica only contain pure whole herbs, slowly dried, crushed and encapsulated. This is the way nature intended. This is what has been historically documented as our medicines for a millennia.
Pharma Botanica is a proudly family-owned Australian company founded by the Gribble family in 1996.
It's comforting to know that In today's fast-paced technological world, we can make a real difference to our health and well-being. It's often the simplest of things in life that are often the best. Nature really does provide the answers. It's always been there for us, and with Pharma Botanica it still is.
Melissa Gribble
Pharma Botanica Pty Ltd
400214504 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook