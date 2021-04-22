UPDATE: 405 days since Chicago’s independent music venues shuttered

Chicago Independent Venue League | CIVLChicago.com Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application landing since April 8, 2021.

160,000 jobs, millions in revenue lost as the promise of federal financial relief to one of the city's largest job sectors goes unfulfilled

The Small Business Administration is a major roadblock preventing independent live music venues from reclaiming the jobs our business sector lost during the pandemic.” — Joe Shanahan - Chicago Independent Venue League