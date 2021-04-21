New roadway surface coming to US 101, SR 19 this summer

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

Three-county chip seal and expansion joint project addresses worn pavement, six bridges

PORT ANGELES – Nearly 60 miles of US 101 and State Route 19 across the Olympic Peninsula is set to get a facelift this summer. Travelers should expect weekday daytime lane closures with flaggers across multiple work zones and plan ahead to avoid delays.

As soon as Monday, May 3, Doolittle Construction, LLC crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin site preparations along US 101 at milepost 192 near Forks. Crews will work in phases across multiple locations to resurface the pavement and replace expansion joints on six state bridges. The work requires warm, dry weather so travelers will see crews working during daytime hours until all work is complete. Any weekend or overnight road closures will be announced in advance.

Work zones Crews will repair the roadway in the following areas:

SR 19/SR 104 to south of West Valley Road: milepost 0.1 to 9.5

US 101/SR 104 to Quilcene River Bridge: milepost 285.2 to 296.7

US 101/Johnson Road to Riverside Road: milepost 192 to 210.5

US 101/East of Fisher Cove Road to west of Indian Creek: milepost 231.4 to 234.6

US 101/South of Shar Lane to north of Bourgault Road: milepost 324.5 to 339

In addition to these pavement repairs, crews will replace worn expansion joints and conduct routine bridge maintenance to six state crossings:

US 101 Calawah River Bridge, milepost 192.4

US 101 Sol Duc River Bridge, milepost 194.3

US 101 Sol Duc River Bridge, milepost 203.2

US 101 Sol Duc River Bridge, milepost 203.7

US 101 Bear Creek Bridge, milepost 206

US 101 Skokomish River Bridge, milepost 338.8

“We know that anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 vehicles a day travel US 101 and SR 19 in Clallam, Jefferson and Mason counties,” said Project Engineer Karen Boone. “Chip sealing is a cost-effective solution to repair damaged pavement at one-fifth the price of traditional paving with comparable results.”

WSDOT encourages travelers to slow down in work zones and watch out for crew members. Work is expected to wrap up in fall 2021.

