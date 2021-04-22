Appellate Judge Receives New Appointment

Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa L. Sadler

Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa L. Sadler

Current Tenth District Judge Lisa L. Sadler will assume a different seat on the same appellate court following her gubernatorial appointment today. She will take her new seat on May 3, filling a vacancy left by new Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner.

Judge Sadler has served as a Tenth District Court of Appeals judge since July 2003. She lost her bid for re-election last November and has been serving out her current term, which ends June 30, 2021.

The term of Judge Sadler’s new seat ends Dec. 31, 2022. To keep her new seat on the Tenth District and earn a new full term, she will need to win election in November 2022.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the appointment today.

The Tenth District Court of Appeals hears appeals from the Franklin County Municipal Court, Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, Court of Claims of Ohio, and various state agencies.

Judge Sadler previously served as a judge on both the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas and Franklin County Municipal Court. Earlier in her legal career, she served as deputy chief legal counsel in the Office of the Ohio Governor and as assistant city attorney for the city of Columbus.

She earned her juris doctorate degree from Capital University Law School and her Bachelor of Science and Social Welfare degree from The Ohio State University.